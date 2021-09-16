Drugdealer playing one-off show at Brooklyn Made (BV presale now!)

Drugdealer, the L.A. psych collective led by Michael Collins, have been mostly quiet since releasing their 2019 opus Raw Honey, a record that featured Weyes Blood, Mac DeMarco, Dougie Poole and lush, mellow '70s-style grooves. There's been no official word of a new album, though there's recent Instagram footage of Collins in the studio and snippets of new songs, and he was also on the Ion Pack podcast talking about what he's up to, including getting into filmmaking. Check out a preview of the podcast and those clips of new songs below.

The band also have a show on the horizon, as they'll be heading to NYC for a one-off show at the soon-to-open Brooklyn Made on November 11, which is with local cover band The Apple Bonkers who opened for them at their 2019 Market Hotel show. Tickets are currently on BrooklynVegan presale -- use the password BrooklynVegan.

Our presale runs till 10 PM tonight (9/16) and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 17 at 10 AM.

Listen to Raw Honey below.