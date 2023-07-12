Drugdealer plots fall North American tour

Michael Collins will be taking Drugdealer on the road this fall across the US and Canada, and will be joined at various stops along the way by Jackson Macintosh, Immaterial Possession, and Healing Potpourri. The tour kicks off on September 29 in San Diego, and hits Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Dates are below.

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on October 19 with Immaterial Possession, and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Thursday, July 13 at 10 AM local time.

Drugdealer released Hiding in Plain Sight last October and new single "Lip Service" in March. Listen to those below.