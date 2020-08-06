“Drunk In Love” producer Detail arrested on 15 sexual assault charges

Detail, aka Noel Fisher, the Detroit rapper and producer known for his work on Beyonce's "Drunk in Love" (ft. Jay-Z) and "7/11," Lil Wayne's "How to Love," Wiz Khalifa's "We Dem Boyz," Future and Rihanna's "Selfish," and more, has been arrested after fifteen sexual assault charges and five felony assault charges were filed against him, Variety reports.

Fisher, who has also worked on songs from Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tinashe, Miguel, and others, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sherrif's Department on Wednesday (8/5), and is being held on $6.3 million bail.

Authorities say that the charges stem from incidents that took place between 2010 and 2018.

Fisher has previously been accused of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse, on multiple occasions. Two artists, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, were granted a restraining order against him in 2018, TMZ reports, after accusing him of physically and sexually abusing them.

Jessie Reyez said that Fisher had "tried this" on her, too, writing, "One night, over 6 years ago Noel 'Detail' Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn't know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell."

As Variety points out, Bebe Rexha and Tinashe also spoke out about Fisher. Rexha tweeted, "He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist. Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch."

Tinashe said of working with Fisher, "The only session I’ve been in to this day where I left due to being soooo uncomfortable. Glad he’s being exposed for the f—ing creep he is."

"Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims," the sheriff’s department said.