Dry Cleaning announce 2022 tour dates

Dry Cleaning start their sold-out fall North American tour this week, which wraps up with shows at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on November 19 & 20 (both are sold out). The band have just announced that they'll be back in May for more North American shows, including stops in Toronto, Montreal, Somerville, Philadelphia, NYC, Carrboro, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and Mexico City. All dates are listed, along with a stream of this year's New Long Leg, below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on May 18 and tickets for that show (and all the dates) go on sale Friday, November 12 at noon local time.

Get New Long Leg on vinyl in the BV store.

DRY CLEANING - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Wed. Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Thu. Nov. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel - SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 13 - Portland, OR @ Vitalidad Movement Arts Center - SOLD OUT

Sun. Nov. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater - SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

Wed. Nov. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

Fri. Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel - SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel - SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 27 - Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Arena ^

Tue. Nov. 30 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed ^

Wed. Dec. 1 - Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club - SOLD OUT ^

Thu. Dec. 2 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre - SOLD OUT ^

Fri. Dec. 3 - Brighton, UK @ The Dome ^

Wed. Jan. 19, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Périscope *

Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia *

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club *

Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *

Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum *

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 Berlin, DE @ SO 36*

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen - SOLD OUT *

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique *

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord - SOLD OUT *

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown - SOLD OUT *

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix *

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre %

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory - SOLD OUT %

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall %

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall - SOLD OUT %

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade) %

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club - SOLD OUT %

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill %

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory %

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 - SOLD OUT %

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill %

Sun. Feb. 27, 2022 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms - SOLD OUT %

Tue. March 1, 2022 - Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms %

Wed. March 2, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 - SOLD OUT %

Thu. March 3, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town %

Wed. March 30 - Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy &

Thu. March 31 - Cambridge, UK @ The Junction &

Fri. April 1 - Manchester, UK @ Strage Waves @ The Ritz

Sat. April 2 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop &

Thu. May 12 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Fri. May 13 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

Sun. May 15 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. May 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Wed. May 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. May 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Fri. May 20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Sat. May 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Mon. May 23 - Houston, TX @ Satellite

Tue. May 24 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Wed. May 25 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

Sat. May 28 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes w/ Interpol

^= w/ Sleaford Mods

*= w/ Maria Somerville

%= w/ PVA

&= w/ Audiobooks