Dry Cleaning announce new LP ‘Stumpwork’, share animated “Don’t Press Me” video
Dry Cleaning are back, following up their great debut album with Stumpwork, which will be released on October 21 via 4AD. Preorder it on white vinyl. Like New Long Leg, the band made the new album with John Parish at Rockfield Studios in Wales, but they had more time to make this one, which allowed for more experimentation and exploration. The rather amazing cover art was created by design team Rottingdean Bazaar, who worked on Dry Cleaning's "Scratchcard Lanyard" video, and photographer Annie Collinge. Check that out along with the albun's tracklist below.
The first single off the album is "Don't Press Me," which vocalist/lyricist Florence Shaw says came about "because I was trying to write a song to sing to my own brain, ‘You are always fighting me / You are always stressing me out.’” The hand-animated video by Peter Millard is terrific and you can watch that below.
Dry Cleaning will tour the Midwest this summer while here for Pitchfork Fest, and they'll be back to play Primavera Sound Los Angeles in September. All date are listed below.
STUMPWORK:
1. Anna Calls From The Arctic
2. Kwenchy Kups
3. Gary Ashby
4. Driver’s Story
5. Hot Penny Day
6. Stumpwork
7. No Decent Shoes For Rain
8. Don’t Press Me
9. Conservative Hell
10. Liberty Log
11. Icebergs
DRY CLEANING - 2022 TOUR DATES
Thu. June 16 - Edinburgh, UK @ Hidden Door Festival
Fri. June 17 - York, UK @ Castle Howard w/ Duran Duran
Sat. June 18 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
Tue. June 21 - Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival
Fri. June 24 - Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Sat. July 2 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
Sun. July 3 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
Sat. July 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Sun. July 10 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
Mon. July 11 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Tue. July 12 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Thu. July 14 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
Fri. July 15 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Sat. July 16 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Sat. July 23 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)
Sun. July 24 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling
Fri. July 29 - Co Waterford, IE @ All Together Now
Sun. July 31 - Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival
Sat. Aug. 6 - Katowic, PL @ OFF Festival
Thu. Aug. 11 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
Fri. Aug. 19 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
Thu. Aug. 25 - London, UK @ All Points East
Sat. Aug. 27 - Manchester, UK @ Dept Mayfield w/ The National
Sun. Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA
Fri. Nov. 11 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival