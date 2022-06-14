Dry Cleaning announce new LP ‘Stumpwork’, share animated “Don’t Press Me” video

Dry Cleaning are back, following up their great debut album with Stumpwork, which will be released on October 21 via 4AD. Preorder it on white vinyl. Like New Long Leg, the band made the new album with John Parish at Rockfield Studios in Wales, but they had more time to make this one, which allowed for more experimentation and exploration. The rather amazing cover art was created by design team Rottingdean Bazaar, who worked on Dry Cleaning's "Scratchcard Lanyard" video, and photographer Annie Collinge. Check that out along with the albun's tracklist below.

The first single off the album is "Don't Press Me," which vocalist/lyricist Florence Shaw says came about "because I was trying to write a song to sing to my own brain, ‘You are always fighting me / You are always stressing me out.’” The hand-animated video by Peter Millard is terrific and you can watch that below.

Dry Cleaning will tour the Midwest this summer while here for Pitchfork Fest, and they'll be back to play Primavera Sound Los Angeles in September. All date are listed below.

Stumpwork by Dry Cleaning Album Cover 2022 loading...

STUMPWORK:

1. Anna Calls From The Arctic

2. Kwenchy Kups

3. Gary Ashby

4. Driver’s Story

5. Hot Penny Day

6. Stumpwork

7. No Decent Shoes For Rain

8. Don’t Press Me

9. Conservative Hell

10. Liberty Log

11. Icebergs

DRY CLEANING - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu. June 16 - Edinburgh, UK @ Hidden Door Festival

Fri. June 17 - York, UK @ Castle Howard w/ Duran Duran

Sat. June 18 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

Tue. June 21 - Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

Fri. June 24 - Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Sat. July 2 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

Sun. July 3 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Sat. July 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Sun. July 10 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

Mon. July 11 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Tue. July 12 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Thu. July 14 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

Fri. July 15 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sat. July 16 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. July 23 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)

Sun. July 24 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

Fri. July 29 - Co Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

Sun. July 31 - Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

Sat. Aug. 6 - Katowic, PL @ OFF Festival

Thu. Aug. 11 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

Thu. Aug. 25 - London, UK @ All Points East

Sat. Aug. 27 - Manchester, UK @ Dept Mayfield w/ The National

Sun. Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA

Fri. Nov. 11 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival