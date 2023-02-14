Dry Cleaning announce ‘Swampy’ EP (stream 2 tracks)

Dry Cleaning will release a new EP titled Swampy on March 1 via 4AD (pre-order). The EP includes two orphans from the Stumpwork sessions, "Swampy" and "Sombre Two," along with a demo of "Peanuts" and remixes of "Hot Penny Day" by Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, and "Gary Ashby' by Nourished By Time.

You can listen to the laid back "Swampy" and "Sombre Two" now. Say the band: “These two songs (‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’) were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions and they feel like good companions to us. They share a dusty, desolate and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release we have been touring through the southwest US, where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.” Check those out below.

Having recently wrapped up their North American tour in Brooklyn, Dry Cleaning are on the road in the UK and Ireland right now, with European dates this spring. Their tour schedule is listed below.

SWAMPY:

1. Swampy

2. Sombre Two

3. Hot Penny Day (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix)

4. Gary Ashby (Nourished By Time Remix)

5. Peanuts (Demo)

DRY CLEANING - 2023 TOUR DATES

Tue. Feb. 14 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Wed. Feb. 15 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Fri. Feb. 17 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sat. Feb. 18 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Mon. Feb. 20 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Tue. Feb. 21 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Wed Feb. 22 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

Fri. Feb. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. Feb. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Sun. Feb. 26 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Tue. Feb. 28 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Wed. March 1 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk - SOLD OUT

Fri. March 3 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

Mon. Mar. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Mar. 15 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

Thu. Mar. 16 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Sat. Mar. 18 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Sun. Mar. 19 - Groningen, NL @ Vera - SOLD OUT

Mon. Mar. 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. March 22 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Thu. Mar. 23 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Mar. 24 - Vienna, AT @ Flex

Sat. Mar. 25 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Mon. Mar. 27 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

Tue. Mar. 28- Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Wed. Mar. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Mar. 31 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

Sat. Apr. 1 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Sat. Aug. 26 - Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock En Seine