Dry Cleaning announce ‘Swampy’ EP (stream 2 tracks)
Dry Cleaning will release a new EP titled Swampy on March 1 via 4AD (pre-order). The EP includes two orphans from the Stumpwork sessions, "Swampy" and "Sombre Two," along with a demo of "Peanuts" and remixes of "Hot Penny Day" by Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, and "Gary Ashby' by Nourished By Time.
You can listen to the laid back "Swampy" and "Sombre Two" now. Say the band: “These two songs (‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’) were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions and they feel like good companions to us. They share a dusty, desolate and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release we have been touring through the southwest US, where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.” Check those out below.
Having recently wrapped up their North American tour in Brooklyn, Dry Cleaning are on the road in the UK and Ireland right now, with European dates this spring. Their tour schedule is listed below.
SWAMPY:
1. Swampy
2. Sombre Two
3. Hot Penny Day (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix)
4. Gary Ashby (Nourished By Time Remix)
5. Peanuts (Demo)
DRY CLEANING - 2023 TOUR DATES
Tue. Feb. 14 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Wed. Feb. 15 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
Fri. Feb. 17 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
Sat. Feb. 18 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
Mon. Feb. 20 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
Tue. Feb. 21 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Wed Feb. 22 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry
Fri. Feb. 24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Sat. Feb. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
Sun. Feb. 26 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
Tue. Feb. 28 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Wed. March 1 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk - SOLD OUT
Fri. March 3 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
Mon. Mar. 13 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Wed. Mar. 15 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
Thu. Mar. 16 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
Sat. Mar. 18 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
Sun. Mar. 19 - Groningen, NL @ Vera - SOLD OUT
Mon. Mar. 20 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Tue. March 22 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2
Thu. Mar. 23 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Fri. Mar. 24 - Vienna, AT @ Flex
Sat. Mar. 25 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum
Mon. Mar. 27 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
Tue. Mar. 28- Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
Wed. Mar. 29 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Fri. Mar. 31 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo
Sat. Apr. 1 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix
Sat. Aug. 26 - Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock En Seine