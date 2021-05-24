Dry Cleaning announce U.S. fall tour

Dry Cleaning haven't played live since their very short 2020 US tour that happened just before everything locked down due to COVID. With their terrific debut album recently released on 4AD, the band have announced they'll be back in the US for a few shows in November, beginning in Los Angeles on 11/10 at Teragram Ballroom, and hitting San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Chicago before wrapping things up in Brooklyn at Market Hotel on 11/20.

Tickets to Market Hotel and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 28 at 10 AM local time with presales starting May 26 at noon.

All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of Dry Cleaning's New Long Leg below.

DRY CLEANING TOUR DATES

Wed. Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

Thu. Nov. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Chapel

Sat. Nov. 13 - Portland, OR @ Vitalidad

Sun. Nov. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Wed. Nov. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Wed. Jan. 19, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Lyron, FR @ Le Périscope *

Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia *

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club *

Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *

Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum *

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz *

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique *

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord *

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown *

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix *

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre %

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory - SOLD OUT %

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall %

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall (Venue upgrade) - SOLD OUT %

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade) %

Sub. Feb. 20, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club - SOLD OUT %

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill %

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX %

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill %

Sun. Feb. 27, 2022 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms %

Tue. March 1, 2022 - Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms %

Wed. March 2, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 %

Thu. March 3, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town %

*= w/ Maria Somerville

%= w/ PVA