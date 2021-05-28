Dry Cleaning expand U.S. tour, add 2nd NYC & Chicago shows

UK band Dry Cleaning will be heading out on a U.S. tour this fall that wraps up in Brooklyn at Market Hotel on November 20. That show has sold out, so they've added a second Market Hotel show on November 19 and tickets are on sale now. They've also added a second Chicago show at Empty Bottle on November 16.

Dry Cleaning's debut album, New Long Leg, is out now on 4AD. All tour dates are listed below.

DRY CLEANING TOUR DATES

Wed. Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

Thu. Nov. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Chapel

Sat. Nov. 13 - Portland, OR @ Vitalidad

Sun. Nov. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Wed. Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Wed. Nov. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Sat. Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Wed. Jan. 19, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Lyron, FR @ Le Périscope *

Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia *

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club *

Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *

Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum *

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz *

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique *

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord *

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown *

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix *

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre %

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory - SOLD OUT %

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall %

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall (Venue upgrade) - SOLD OUT %

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade) %

Sub. Feb. 20, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club - SOLD OUT %

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill %

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX %

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill %

Sun. Feb. 27, 2022 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms %

Tue. March 1, 2022 - Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms %

Wed. March 2, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 %

Thu. March 3, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town %

*= w/ Maria Somerville

%= w/ PVA