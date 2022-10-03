Dry Cleaning hosting free rollerskating listening party in NYC for new album ‘Stumpwork’
Dry Cleaning's anticipated second album, Stumpwork, is out October 21 and folks in NYC will have an opportunity to hear it early at a free roller-skating listening party at Rockefeller Center's Flippers on October 10. The party is sponsored by Rough Trade, whose store is also at Rockefeller Center, and there are three album start times: 7:15 PM, 8:15 PM, and 9:15 PM.
The free skating is first-come, first serve, but you can guarantee entry by pre-ordering Stumpwork from Rough Trade.
Dry Cleaning will be on tour in early 2023, wrapping things up in Brooklyn at Pioneer Works on February 2. All dates are listed, along with videos for three Stumpwork tracks, below.
DRY CLEANING - 2022 TOUR DATES
JAN 10, 2023 MONTREAL, QC LA TULIPE
JAN 11, 2023 TORONTO, ON PHOENIX
JAN 13, 2023 CHICAGO, IL THALIA HALL
JAN 14, 2023 MINNEAPOLIS, MN FINE LINE
JAN 23, 2023 PHOENIX, AZ CRESCENT BALLROOM
JAN 24, 2023 TUSCSON, AZ CONGRESS PLAZA
JAN 26, 2023 DALLAS, TX TEXAS THEATRE
JAN 27, 2023 AUSTIN, TX MOHAWK
JAN 28, 2023 NEW ORLEANS, LA TOULOUSE THEATRE
JAN 29, 2023 ATLANTA, GA TERMINAL WEST
JAN 31, 2023 WASHINGTON, DC THE HOWARD THEATRE
FEB 01, 2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA UNION TRANSFER
FEB 02, 2023 BROOKLYN, NY PIONEER WORKS