Dry Cleaning hosting free rollerskating listening party in NYC for new album ‘Stumpwork’

Dry Cleaning's anticipated second album, Stumpwork, is out October 21 and folks in NYC will have an opportunity to hear it early at a free roller-skating listening party at Rockefeller Center's Flippers on October 10. The party is sponsored by Rough Trade, whose store is also at Rockefeller Center, and there are three album start times: 7:15 PM, 8:15 PM, and 9:15 PM.

The free skating is first-come, first serve, but you can guarantee entry by pre-ordering Stumpwork from Rough Trade.

Dry Cleaning will be on tour in early 2023, wrapping things up in Brooklyn at Pioneer Works on February 2. All dates are listed, along with videos for three Stumpwork tracks, below.

DRY CLEANING - 2022 TOUR DATES

JAN 10, 2023 MONTREAL, QC LA TULIPE

JAN 11, 2023 TORONTO, ON PHOENIX

JAN 13, 2023 CHICAGO, IL THALIA HALL

JAN 14, 2023 MINNEAPOLIS, MN FINE LINE

JAN 23, 2023 PHOENIX, AZ CRESCENT BALLROOM

JAN 24, 2023 TUSCSON, AZ CONGRESS PLAZA

JAN 26, 2023 DALLAS, TX TEXAS THEATRE

JAN 27, 2023 AUSTIN, TX MOHAWK

JAN 28, 2023 NEW ORLEANS, LA TOULOUSE THEATRE

JAN 29, 2023 ATLANTA, GA TERMINAL WEST

JAN 31, 2023 WASHINGTON, DC THE HOWARD THEATRE

FEB 01, 2023 PHILADELPHIA, PA UNION TRANSFER

FEB 02, 2023 BROOKLYN, NY PIONEER WORKS