Dry Cleaning share “Anna Calls from the Arctic” from upcoming album ‘Stumpwork’

Dry Cleaning's second album, Stumpwork, isn't out until October (preorder on white vinyl) but the band are tiding us over with another new single, “Anna Calls from the Arctic.” This is pretty different from anything we've heard Dry Cleaning do before, with almost no guitars, lots of synths and a trippy beat that all goes great with Florence Shaw's distinctive vocal style.

“The lyrics were partly inspired by phone calls with a friend who was living and working in the Arctic,” say the band. ”The song developed from a keyboard, bass and clarinet jam. This then took shape during our pre-recording sessions with John Parish and Joe Jones in Bristol and finalized at Rockfield studios a month later, with some musical inspiration coming from the dramatic scores of John Barry. The song is observational and sensual.”

The video features Dry Cleaning drummer Nick Buxton showing off his ice skating skills. Watch below.

Stumpwork is out October 21 via 4AD and you can preorder it on white vinyl. The band were just in the US for dates around Pitchfork Festival, and they'll be back this fall for a few more around Primavera Sound L.A. All dates are listed below.

DRY CLEANING - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri. July 29 - Co Waterford,IE @ All Together Now

Sun. July 31 - Thirsk,UK @ Deer Shed Festival

Sat. Aug. 6 - Katowic,PL @ OFF Festival

Thu. Aug. 11 - Haldern,DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Crickhowell,UK @ Green Man Festival

Thu. Aug. 25 - London,UK @ All Points East

Sat. Aug. 27 - Manchester,UK @ Depot Mayfield w/ The National

Sat. Sept. 17 - Solana Beach,CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Sun. Sept. 18 - Los Angeles,US @ Primavera Sound LA

Tue. Sept. 20 - San Francisco,CA @ The Chapel

Wed. Sept. 21 - San Jose,CA @ The Ritz

Thu. Sept. 22 - Big Sur,CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

Tue. Nov. 8 - Paris,FR @ Le Trabendo

Wed. Nov. 9 - Cologne,DE @ Club Volta

Fri. Nov. 11 - Utrecht,NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Sat. Nov. 12 - Kortrijk,BE @ Sonic City