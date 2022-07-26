Dry Cleaning share “Anna Calls from the Arctic” from upcoming album ‘Stumpwork’
Dry Cleaning's second album, Stumpwork, isn't out until October (preorder on white vinyl) but the band are tiding us over with another new single, “Anna Calls from the Arctic.” This is pretty different from anything we've heard Dry Cleaning do before, with almost no guitars, lots of synths and a trippy beat that all goes great with Florence Shaw's distinctive vocal style.
“The lyrics were partly inspired by phone calls with a friend who was living and working in the Arctic,” say the band. ”The song developed from a keyboard, bass and clarinet jam. This then took shape during our pre-recording sessions with John Parish and Joe Jones in Bristol and finalized at Rockfield studios a month later, with some musical inspiration coming from the dramatic scores of John Barry. The song is observational and sensual.”
The video features Dry Cleaning drummer Nick Buxton showing off his ice skating skills. Watch below.
Stumpwork is out October 21 via 4AD and you can preorder it on white vinyl. The band were just in the US for dates around Pitchfork Festival, and they'll be back this fall for a few more around Primavera Sound L.A. All dates are listed below.
DRY CLEANING - 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri. July 29 - Co Waterford,IE @ All Together Now
Sun. July 31 - Thirsk,UK @ Deer Shed Festival
Sat. Aug. 6 - Katowic,PL @ OFF Festival
Thu. Aug. 11 - Haldern,DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
Fri. Aug. 19 - Crickhowell,UK @ Green Man Festival
Thu. Aug. 25 - London,UK @ All Points East
Sat. Aug. 27 - Manchester,UK @ Depot Mayfield w/ The National
Sat. Sept. 17 - Solana Beach,CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Sun. Sept. 18 - Los Angeles,US @ Primavera Sound LA
Tue. Sept. 20 - San Francisco,CA @ The Chapel
Wed. Sept. 21 - San Jose,CA @ The Ritz
Thu. Sept. 22 - Big Sur,CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
Tue. Nov. 8 - Paris,FR @ Le Trabendo
Wed. Nov. 9 - Cologne,DE @ Club Volta
Fri. Nov. 11 - Utrecht,NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
Sat. Nov. 12 - Kortrijk,BE @ Sonic City