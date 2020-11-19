Dry Cleaning share first single for 4AD, “Scratchcard Lanyard” (watch the video)

UK band Dry Cleaning have released their first new single since signing to 4AD back in March. On "Scratchcard Lanyard," frontperson Florence Shaw dryly scrolls though a litany of mundanities before noting "Do everything and feel nothing" in the chorus, all set to a driving, danceable post-punk backing. (The track was produced by John Parish who's worked with PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, This is the Kit and more.) “In the search for your true calling in life, it’s easy to try so many things that you end up confused," Shaw says. "It can lead to an enormous build-up of frustration. You may fantasise about exacting revenge upon your real or imagined enemies. Ephemeral things and small-scale escapist experiences can provide some relief!”

Speaking of small scale escapist experiences, the "Scratchcard Lanyard" video was directed by Rottingdean Bazaar (James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks) who cleverly use old-school in-camera special effects to depict either a very head or a very tiny stage. There's also some Barbie moshing. It's pretty great and you can watch that below.

Dry Cleaning made their NYC live debut in March just days before most things shut down due to COVID. While in the U.S., they shot a live session for KEXP, which was the last session the station did before lockdown. It includes "Scratchcard Lanyard" and you can watch that below.