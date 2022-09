Dry Cleaning share new single “Gary Ashby,” announce 2023 tour

Dry Cleaning's anticipated new album Stumpwork is out in October, and they've shared the third single, "Gary Ashby," which they say is "a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos. We wrote it in December 2020, one of the first new songs after the New Long Leg session." Hear it below.

Dry Cleaning have also announced a run of 2023 tour dates, beginning with North American shows in January and February, with European and UK dates picking up mid-February and running into April. See all dates below.

There's a new Brooklyn show at Pioneer Works on February 2. Tickets to all new dates go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale starting on Friday, September 9 at 3 PM EST.

DRY CLEANING: 2022-2023 TOUR

Sat. Sept. 17 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Sun. Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA

Tue. Sept. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Wed. Sept. 21 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

Thu. Sept. 22 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

Tue. Nov. 8 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

Wed. Nov. 9 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

Fri. Nov. 11 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Sat. Nov. 12 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

Wed. Nov. 30 - Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

Thu. Dec. 1 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Tue. Dec. 6 - Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork

Wed. Dec. 7 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

Fri. Dec. 9 - Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

Sat. Dec. 10 - Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival

Mon. Dec. 12 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Tue. Dec. 13 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Wed. Dec. 14 - Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

Fri. Dec. 16 - Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel

Tue. Jan. 10, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

Wed. Jan. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Jan 14, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Tue. Jan. 17, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Thu. Jan. 19, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza

Thu. Jan. 26, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Sun. Jan. 29, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. Jan. 31, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Feb. 2, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

Tue. Feb. 14, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Wed. Feb. 15, 2023 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

Mon. Feb. 20, 2023 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Tue. Feb. 21, 2023 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Wed Feb. 22, 2023 - Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Tue. Feb. 28, 2023 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Wed. March 1, 2023 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Fri. March 3, 2023 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. Mar. 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Mar. 15, 2023 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

Thu. Mar. 16, 2023 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Sun. Mar. 19, 2023 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Mon. Mar. 20, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. March 22, 2023 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Thu. Mar. 23, 2023 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Mar. 24, 2023 - Vienna, AT @ Flex

Fri. Mar. 25, 2023 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Mon. Mar. 27, 2023 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

Tue. Mar. 28, 2023 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Wed. Mar. 29, 2023 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Mar. 31, 2023 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix