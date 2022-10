Dry Cleaning share “No Decent Shoes For Rain” off upcoming album ‘Stumpwork’

UK band Dry Cleaning have released another single off their upcoming LP Stumpwork, out October 21 via 4AD (pre-order it on white vinyl). “’No Decent Shoes for Rain’ is inspired by grief, grief over past relationships, grief for loved ones who have died, and all the things that come with that; loneliness, numbness, yearning, ruminating about the past,” says singer Florence Shaw. With cynical lyrics and dissonant but rhythmic guitars, "No Shoes for Rain" finds dark humor against a grungy instrumental. Watch the music video below.

Dry Cleaning have been touring Europe this fall and will continue onto Japan, New Zealand, Australia, North America, and back to the UK and Europe through the beginning of 2023. NYC is the last stop on their North American leg, with a Brooklyn show on February 2 at Pioneer Works. Last night, the band hosted a roller skating and advance listening party at Rockefeller Center. All upcoming dates are listed below.

DRY CLEANING -- 2022-23 TOUR DATES

Thu. Oct. 20 - London, UK @ Peckham Audio

Tue. Oct. 25 - Kingston, UK @ Pryzm (Banquet Outstore)

Tue. Nov. 8 - Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

Wed. Nov. 9 - Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

Fri. Nov. 11 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Sat. Nov. 12 - Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

Wed. Nov. 30 - Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

Thu. Dec. 1 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Tue. Dec. 6 - Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork

Wed. Dec. 7 - Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

Fri. Dec. 9 - Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

Sat. Dec. 10 - Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival

Mon. Dec. 12 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Tue. Dec. 13 - Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Wed. Dec. 14 - Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

Fri. Dec. 16 - Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel

Tue. Jan. 10, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

Wed. Jan. 11, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Jan 14, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Tue. Jan. 17, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Thu. Jan. 19, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sun. Jan. 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 - Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza

Thu. Jan. 26, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Sun. Jan. 29, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. Jan. 31, 2023 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Feb. 2, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works

Tue. Feb. 14, 2023 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Wed. Feb. 15, 2023 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

Mon. Feb. 20, 2023 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Tue. Feb. 21, 2023 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Wed Feb. 22, 2023 - Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Tue. Feb. 28, 2023 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Wed. March 1, 2023 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Fri. March 3, 2023 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. Mar. 13, 2023 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Mar. 15, 2023 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

Thu. Mar. 16, 2023 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 - Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Sun. Mar. 19, 2023 - Groningen, NL @ Vera

Mon. Mar. 20, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. March 22, 2023 - Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Thu. Mar. 23, 2023 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Mar. 24, 2023 - Vienna, AT @ Flex

Sat. Mar. 25, 2023 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Mon. Mar. 27, 2023 - Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

Tue. Mar. 28, 2023 - Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Wed. Mar. 29, 2023 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Mar. 31, 2023 - Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix