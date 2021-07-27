Dry Cleaning share two new songs: “Bug Eggs” and “Tony Speaks!”

Dry Cleaning have followed up this year's excellent debut album, New Long Leg (get it on vinyl), with a new double-A-side single. The moody, hazy "Bug Eggs" and the bass-heavy "Tony Speaks!" were both recorded at Wales' Rockfield studios during the 2020 New Long Leg sessions

Says vocalist/lyricist Florence Shaw, “’Bug Eggs’ is about the confidence that comes with age, fragility and sexual desire. The lyrics to ‘Tony Speaks!’ were written days after the Conservative party won the December 2019 UK election. I was thinking about climate change, environmental catastrophes and political campaigning.” Listen to both tracks, and New Long Leg, below.

Dry Cleaning will embark on a sold-out U.S. tour in November, including shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and Brooklyn. They'll also be touring the UK and Europe in 2022. All dates are listed below.

Dry Cleaning Tour Dates

Wed. Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram - SOLD OUT

Thu. Nov. 11 - San Francisco, CA @ Chapel - SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 13 - Portland, OR @ Vitalidad - SOLD OUT

Sun. Nov. 14 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile - SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

Wed. Nov. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle - SOLD OUT

Fri. Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel - SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel - SOLD OUT

Wed. Jan. 19, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Lyron, FR @ Le Périscope *

Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia *

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - Bologna, IT @ Covo Club *

Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *

Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Futurum *

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz *

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie, Botanique *

Wed. Feb. 2, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord *

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown *

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix *

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre %

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory - SOLD OUT %

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall %

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall (Venue upgrade) - SOLD OUT %

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @, Queen Margaret Union (Venue upgrade) %

Sub. Feb. 20, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club - SOLD OUT %

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill %

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX %

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill %

Sun. Feb. 27, 2022 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms %

Tue. March 1, 2022 - Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms %

Wed. March 2, 2022 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 %

Thu. March 3, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town %

* = w/ Maria Somerville

% = w/ PVA