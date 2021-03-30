Dry Cleaning share “Unsmart Lady” video; debut album out this week

Dry Cleaning release their debut album, New Long Leg, this week via 4AD and they've just share one last single before the whole thing drops. "Unsmart Lady" is a grungy rocker whose sludgy riffs are counterbalanced by vocalist Florence Shaw's bone-dry lyrical delivery. “’Fat podgy, non make-up’ – I was thinking about these things that are supposed to be a source of shame about your appearance and wanting to use them in a powerful way," she says. "Just trying to survive when you feel knackered and put-upon and shit about yourself, but you say, ‘I don’t care what I’m supposed to be.’”

The video for "Unsmart Lady," directed by Tilly Shiner, was shot inside a carpet store and really fits the band's unique mixture of the loud and the mundane. You can watch that below.

New Long Leg, which was produced by John Parish, will be out Friday on 4AD. Dry Cleaning also recently covered Grimes' "Oblivion" for 4AD 40th anniversary compilation Bills & Aches & Blues that is also out this Friday.