Dry Cleaning wrapped up their tour in Brooklyn w/ Spirit of the Beehive & more (pics, setlist)

UK band Dry Cleaning wrapped up their North American tour in support of their terrific second album, Stumpwork, in Brooklyn on Thursday night at the cavernous Pioneer Works with Spirit of the Beehive and Nourished by Time also on the bill. Photos from the whole night by P Squared are in this post.

Dry Cleaning have gotten tighter since their last tour, and Florence Shaw, in particular, has become a more confident frontperson while still keeping things understated and dry-witted. Stumpwork has a broader palette of sounds and the band were augmented by a sax player this time around, along with an additional guitarist/vocalist for a few songs. Check out the setlist below.

Spirit of the Beehive sounded great, though technical difficulties caused them to cut their set a little short, and Nourished by Time's expressive opening set was a great way to start the night. Pics of their sets, and more of Dry Cleaning's, are below.

SETLIST: Dry Cleaning @ Pioneer Works 2/2/2023

Kwenchy Kups

Gary Ashby

Scratchcard Lanyard

Viking Hair

Her Hippo

Hot Penny Day

Leafy

Stumpwork

No Decent Shoes for Rain

Don't Press Me

Conservative Hell

Driver's Story

Strong Feelings

Unsmart Lady

Magic of Meghan

Liberty Log

Anna Calls From the Arctic