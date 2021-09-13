Dua Lipa announces 2022 tour w/ Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek

Dua Lipa released her excellent sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, last year, and now she's announced a North American tour supporting it, with some killer support from Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï. "I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person!," Dua says. "How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again. When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!"

The shows kick off in Miami in February and continue through April, hitting Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, NYC, Washington DC, Newark, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC date is on March 1 at Madison Square Garden, the Newark date is on March 4 at Prudential Center, and the Los Angeles date is on March 22 at The Forum. All three of those shows are with Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï, and tickets for them, and all dates, go on sale Friday 9/17 at 10 AM local time.

DUA LIPA: 2022 TOUR

February 9th, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena # !

February 11th, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center # !

February 12th, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena # !

February 14th, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena # !

February 16th, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center # !

February 18th, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden # !

February 19th, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center # !

February 22nd, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell # !

February 23rd, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena # !

February 25th, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena # !

February 26th, 2022 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center # !

March 1st, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden # !

March 2nd, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena # !

March 4th, 2022 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center # !

March 5th, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center # !

March 8th, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center # !

March 9th, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center # !

March 12th, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center # !

March 13th, 2022 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center # !

March 15th, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena * #

March 17th, 2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center * #

March 20th, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center * #

March 22nd, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum # !

March 25th, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena # !

March 27th, 2022 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center # !

March 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center # !

March 31st, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena # !

April 1st, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena # !

# Dates featuring Caroline Polachek

! Dates featuring Lolo Zouaï

* Dates featuring Megan Thee Stallion