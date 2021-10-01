Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Saweetie & more playing Z100 Jingle Ball at MSG

The 2021 Z100 Jingle Ball has been announced, happening December 10 at Madison Square Garden. As far as Jingle Balls go, this one's got a good chunk of artists we're excited about, including Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Saweetie. Also on the bill are Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Bazzi, and more. Tickets for the Z100 Jingle Ball go on sale Friday, October 8 at 10 AM, with a Capitol One cardmember presale starting October 5 at 10 AM. This year's Jingle Ball is also being filmed for a television special that will air on The CW on December 15 at 8 PM EST/PST

In addition to the Jingle Ball at MSG, much of the lineup will be playing other radio station Jingle Balls around the country, including Los Angeles (12/3 at The Forum), Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Ft Lauderdale, and Washington, DC. Lineups vary by date and other artists playing include Megan Thee Stallion and Black Eyed Peas. All dates and lineups are listed below.

Dua Lipa will be touring in 2022 with Megan Thee Stallion and Caroline Polachek.

Jingle Ball 2021 Tour

11/30 – Dallax, TX @ Dickies Arena (with Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)

12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, the Kid Laroi, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)

12/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (with Lil Nas X, the Kid Laroi, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (with Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)

12/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)

12/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (with Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (with Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (with Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (with Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, & Tai Verdes)

12/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena (with Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, & Dixie D’Amelio)