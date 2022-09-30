Dua Lipa, Lizzo & more playing 2022 Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden
The annual Z100 Jingle Ball returns to NYC for its 2022 edition on Friday, December 9 at Madison Square Garden. We're excited to see Dua Lipa and Lizzo lead the lineup, and also performing are Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, and Jax. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at noon, with a Capital One cardholder presale starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10 AM.
As in previous years, Jingle Ball is also a tour in 2022, running from late November through December at 11 North American dates, in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, and more. The lineups vary by date and also feature Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Macklemore, Tate McRae, Armani White, Sam Smith, Anitta, Big Time Rush, and more. See each date's lineup below.
The NYC show will also be broadcast on The CW on December 17, as well as in select IMAX theaters across the country.
Lizzo is out on her fall tour now, which hits NYC for shows at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (10/2) and Monday (10/3).
JINGLE BALL 2022 TOUR
Nov. 29, 2022 - Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Jack Harlow
Black Eyed Peas
Khalid
Lauv
Ava Max
Lewis Capaldi
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Jax
Nicky Youre
Dec. 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The KIA Forum
Dua Lipa
Jack Harlow
Pitbull
Khalid
Bebe Rexha
Lewis Capaldi
Ava Max
Dove Cameron
Jax
Nicky Youre
Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Jack Harlow
Pitbull
Khalid
Macklemore
Lauv
Tate McRae
Ava Max
Jax
Nicky Youre
Dec. 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
The Kid LAROI
AJR
Backstreet Boys
Khalid
Macklemore
Tate McRae
Ava Max
Nicky Youre
Jax
Armani White
Dec. 9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Dua Lipa
Lizzo
The Kid LAROI
Backstreet Boys
Charlie Puth
AJR
Demi Lovato
Lauv
Ava Max
Dove Cameron
Jax
Dec. 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Jack Harlow
Backstreet Boys
Demi Lovato
The Kid LAROI
Lauv
Tate McRae
Dove Cameron
Jax
Nicky Youre
Dec. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sam Smith
AJR
Charlie Puth
Khalid
Tate McRae
Lauv
Ava Max
Jax
Nicky Youre
Dec. 13 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
Sam Smith
Pitbull
Charlie Puth
Khalid
Tate McRae
Lauv
Ava Max
Nicky Youre
Jax
Dec. 15 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sam Smith
Pitbull
AJR
Macklemore
Khalid
Tate McRae
Lauv
Ava Max
Nicky Youre
Dec. 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Lineup not yet announced
Dec. 18 - Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, FL - FLA Live Arena
Charlie Puth
Anitta
Backstreet Boys
Tate McRae
Black Eyed Peas
Big Time Rush
Ava Max
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Jax