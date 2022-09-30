Dua Lipa, Lizzo & more playing 2022 Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden

The annual Z100 Jingle Ball returns to NYC for its 2022 edition on Friday, December 9 at Madison Square Garden. We're excited to see Dua Lipa and Lizzo lead the lineup, and also performing are Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, and Jax. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at noon, with a Capital One cardholder presale starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10 AM.

As in previous years, Jingle Ball is also a tour in 2022, running from late November through December at 11 North American dates, in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, and more. The lineups vary by date and also feature Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Macklemore, Tate McRae, Armani White, Sam Smith, Anitta, Big Time Rush, and more. See each date's lineup below.

The NYC show will also be broadcast on The CW on December 17, as well as in select IMAX theaters across the country.

Lizzo is out on her fall tour now, which hits NYC for shows at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (10/2) and Monday (10/3).

JINGLE BALL 2022 TOUR

Nov. 29, 2022 - Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Jack Harlow

Black Eyed Peas

Khalid

Lauv

Ava Max

Lewis Capaldi

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Jax

Nicky Youre

Dec. 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The KIA Forum

Dua Lipa

Jack Harlow

Pitbull

Khalid

Bebe Rexha

Lewis Capaldi

Ava Max

Dove Cameron

Jax

Nicky Youre

Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Jack Harlow

Pitbull

Khalid

Macklemore

Lauv

Tate McRae

Ava Max

Jax

Nicky Youre

Dec. 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

The Kid LAROI

AJR

Backstreet Boys

Khalid

Macklemore

Tate McRae

Ava Max

Nicky Youre

Jax

Armani White

Dec. 9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Dua Lipa

Lizzo

The Kid LAROI

Backstreet Boys

Charlie Puth

AJR

Demi Lovato

Lauv

Ava Max

Dove Cameron

Jax

Dec. 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Jack Harlow

Backstreet Boys

Demi Lovato

The Kid LAROI

Lauv

Tate McRae

Dove Cameron

Jax

Nicky Youre

Dec. 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sam Smith

AJR

Charlie Puth

Khalid

Tate McRae

Lauv

Ava Max

Jax

Nicky Youre

Dec. 13 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Sam Smith

Pitbull

Charlie Puth

Khalid

Tate McRae

Lauv

Ava Max

Nicky Youre

Jax

Dec. 15 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sam Smith

Pitbull

AJR

Macklemore

Khalid

Tate McRae

Lauv

Ava Max

Nicky Youre

Dec. 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Lineup not yet announced

Dec. 18 - Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, FL - FLA Live Arena

Charlie Puth

Anitta

Backstreet Boys

Tate McRae

Black Eyed Peas

Big Time Rush

Ava Max

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Jax