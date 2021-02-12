Dua Lipa releases ‘Future Nostalgia’ deluxe edition with 4 new songs (listen)

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia was one of our favorite albums of 2020, so we're excited to learn that she has released a deluxe, Moonlight Edition, with eight additional songs. It includes some of her recent collabs including the remix of "Levitating" with DaBaby, "Prisoner" with Miley Cyrus (which is on Miley's 2020 album Plastic Hearts), "Un Dia (One Day)" with J Balvin, Bad Bunny & Tainy, and "Fever" with Angèle, as well as the new songs "We're Good," "Not My Problem" (ft. JID), "If It Ain't Me," and "That Kind of Woman," the latter of which first appeared in remixed form (by Jacques Lu Cont) on Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia remix album, Club Future Nostalgia.

"We're Good" also comes with a video (directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia), and you can watch that and stream the full deluxe album below...