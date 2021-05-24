Dua Lipa responds to “apalling” full-page New York Times ad accusing her of antisemitism
Dua Lipa has issued a response after a full-page ad in the New York Times accused her, and Bella and Gigi Hadid of antisemitism. The Washington Post reports that "In the rambling ad which appeared in Saturday’s newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three 'mega-influencers' who have 'accused Israel of ethnic cleansing' and 'vilified the Jewish State.'" You can see it below.
In her response, Dua Lipa blasted the "false and appalling allegations" in the ad, saying, "The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for." It reads in full:
I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network. This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination. I take this stance because I believe that everyone - Jews, Muslims and Christians - have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose. The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for. I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.