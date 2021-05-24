Dua Lipa responds to “apalling” full-page New York Times ad accusing her of antisemitism

Dua Lipa has issued a response after a full-page ad in the New York Times accused her, and Bella and Gigi Hadid of antisemitism. The Washington Post reports that "In the rambling ad which appeared in Saturday’s newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three 'mega-influencers' who have 'accused Israel of ethnic cleansing' and 'vilified the Jewish State.'" You can see it below.

In her response, Dua Lipa blasted the "false and appalling allegations" in the ad, saying, "The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations of who I am and what I stand for." It reads in full: