Dua Lipa shares “Love Again” video & new single “Can They Hear Us”

The soundtrack to Nabil Elderkin's feature directorial debut, Gully, is out today, with songs from 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Miguel, Gary Clark Jr., Dua Lipa, and more. Dua Lipa, who worked with Elderkin on the video for Future Nostalgia track "Don't Start Now," contributed a new song, "Can They Hear Us." Stream that, and the entire soundtrack, below.

Dua Lipa also just shared a new video for another Future Nostalgia, "Love Again," today, where she becomes the cowboy, riding a mechanical bull and painting her face with clown makeup. Watch that below, as well.