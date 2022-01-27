Ducks Ltd share new single “Sheets of Grey,” playing Brooklyn ahead of tour with Nation of Language

Toronto's Ducks Ltd are back with a new single, "Sheets of Grey." Like last year's great Modern Fiction, this new song channels '80s janglepop with energy, noise and big hooks.

“This song is actually one of the oldest in our catalog," says singer and guitarist Tom McGreevy. "We wrote it around the same time as 'Get Bleak,' or maybe a little bit after, and played it live a bunch, but never quite finished it. We kept poking at it for a long time until we finally got it to where we wanted it to be, which happened during the Modern Fiction sessions. We ended up leaving it off the record as it didn't quite thematically fit with the other songs, but I'm excited we're finally getting to put it out as I've always liked it. It's about the inertia of depression, and how hard it can be to break out of those cycles, but also about the pleasure of embracing that state. There is a certain, temporary comfort to be found in the abyss! Somewhere right before it inevitably becomes extremely awful.”

You can watch the visualizer for "Sheets of Grey" and listen to Modern Fiction below.

Ducks LTD will be on tour this spring, with West Coast headline dates ahead of their appearance at Boise's Treefort Music Fest. After that they hook up with Nation of Language for a run of shows. Before all that, they'll play Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on February 16 which is a rescheduled show from this month. The show's with 2nd Grade and tickets are on sale. All dates are listed below.

Ducks Ltd - 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Mar 22 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Mar 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

Mar 24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

Mar 23 - 27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

Mar 29 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*

Mar 30 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar*

Mar 31 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

Apr 1 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

Apr 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*

Apr 3 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi*

Apr 6 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups*

Apr 7 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace*

Apr 8 - Montreal, ON @ Bar Le Ritz *

Sept 7 - Dublin, IE @ Workman's Club Cellar

Sep 8 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Sep 10 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Petes

Sep 11 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Sep 13 - Manchester, UK @ YES

Sep 14 - Birmingham, UK @ Dark Horse

Sep 15 - London, UK @ Windmill Brixton

Sep 16 - Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store

Sep 17 - Bristol, UK @ The Crofters Rights

Sep 20 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

*with Nation of Language