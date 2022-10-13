Duckwrth brought the ‘Chrome Bull’ tour to Webster Hall (pics)
LA rapper Duckwrth is currently on his Chrome Bull tour in support of his upcoming EP of the same name, and he landed in NYC for a show at Webster Hall on Sunday (10/9). Pictures from that show by Stephen Han are in this post.
Duckwrth's tour continues in Boston tonight (10/13). All remaining dates and streams of Duckwrth's two most recent singles are below the pics.
Duckwrth -- 2022 Tour Dates
Oct 13th - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Oct 15th - Washington DC - Union Stage
Oct 29th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Oct 31st - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Nov 3rd - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
Nov 5th - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
Nov 6th - San Diego, CA - Music Box
Nov 9th - Santa Barbara, CA - SOhO
Nov 11th - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's
Nov 12th - Arcata, CA - Arcata - Theatre Lounge
Nov 13th - Portland, OR - Star Theater
Nov 30th - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum
Dec 2nd - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
Dec 3rd - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
Dec 4th - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse
Dec 6th - Birmingham, UK - Institute 3
Dec 7th - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Dec 8th - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
Dec 9th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin
Dec 11th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin
Dec 12th - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique - Rotonde
Dec 13th - Cologne, Germany - Yuca
Dec 15th - Paris, France - Petit Bain
Dec 17th - Zurich, Switzerland - Exil
Dec 18th - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom Bar
Dec 20th - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle
Dec 21st - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen
Dec 22nd - Hamburg, Germany - Turmzimmer