Duckwrth brought the ‘Chrome Bull’ tour to Webster Hall (pics)

LA rapper Duckwrth is currently on his Chrome Bull tour in support of his upcoming EP of the same name, and he landed in NYC for a show at Webster Hall on Sunday (10/9). Pictures from that show by Stephen Han are in this post.

Duckwrth's tour continues in Boston tonight (10/13). All remaining dates and streams of Duckwrth's two most recent singles are below the pics.

Duckwrth -- 2022 Tour Dates

Oct 13th - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Oct 15th - Washington DC - Union Stage

Oct 29th - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Oct 31st - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Nov 3rd - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

Nov 5th - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

Nov 6th - San Diego, CA - Music Box

Nov 9th - Santa Barbara, CA - SOhO

Nov 11th - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

Nov 12th - Arcata, CA - Arcata - Theatre Lounge

Nov 13th - Portland, OR - Star Theater

Nov 30th - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum

Dec 2nd - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

Dec 3rd - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

Dec 4th - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse

Dec 6th - Birmingham, UK - Institute 3

Dec 7th - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Dec 8th - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

Dec 9th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin

Dec 11th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Tolhuistuin

Dec 12th - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique - Rotonde

Dec 13th - Cologne, Germany - Yuca

Dec 15th - Paris, France - Petit Bain

Dec 17th - Zurich, Switzerland - Exil

Dec 18th - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom Bar

Dec 20th - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle

Dec 21st - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

Dec 22nd - Hamburg, Germany - Turmzimmer