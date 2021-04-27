duendita shares new single “bio,” doing livestream w/ Caleb Giles & more this week

Queens indie-soul singer duendita has shared a new song, "bio" (pronounced "bee-yo"), and it's a riveting, percussive song that duendita calls "an existential dance song… reflecting on a distaste for involuntary experiences as a human... exploring themes of reality, creation and surveillance."

duendita is also doing a virtual release party for the new single on Thursday (4/29) at 6:30 PM ET. Details:

guests are welcome to relax... draw / paint... have a drink / smoke ... while enjoying the performances... be present or put us on in the background ... your choice! hosted by Karla Ballard, Founder and CEO of YING poetry ~ Camonghne Felix raps & beats ~ Caleb Giles featuring Q&A with duendita on process of making bio + special presentation from Sandy Ismail

RSVP here.

duendita also joins KeiyaA and MIKE for a livestream from Pioneer Works on May 7 at 9 PM ET (tickets).