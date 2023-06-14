Duff McKagan announces new LP ft Iggy Pop, Slash & Jerry Cantrell (exclusive color vinyl)

Duff McKagan has announced his third solo album, Lighthouse, which will be out October 20 via The World is Flat. The album features appearances from his Guns N' Roses bandmate Slash, as well as Iggy Pop and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell. We've got an exclusive "Emerald Green" vinyl variant of the album, limited to 300 copies. The deluxce LP also comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Duff, 3 lithographs, a 12-page booklet, a sticker, and a guitar pick, all enclosed in a transparent PVC sleeve (allowing interchangeability of graphics displayed on the front) You can preorder it now.

The album was made at McKagan's own studio, which opened in 2019 and allowed him to "finally explore songs that I may have written the night before or some of those old riffs from years ago. This is a big deal for me.”

The new single from the album is the title track, and of it, Duff says, "The crashing, the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you. Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast….a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center. Find a lighthouse. I have my lighthouse….its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light, and bring me home." Watch the visualizer below.

Preorder our limited edition emerald green vinyl variant of Lighthouse HERE, and check out a mock-up along with the album's tracklist below.

Lighthouse:

Lighthouse

Longfeather

Holy Water

I Saw God On 10th Street

Fallen

Forgiveness

Just Another Shakedown

Fallen Ones

Hope (Feat. Slash)

I Just Don’t Know (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

**Lighthouse (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)