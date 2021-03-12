Duff McKagan & Greg Gilmore of The Living list punk bands & shows that changed their life

Pre-order The Living's '1982' on limited translucent ruby vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

The Living, the early-'80s Seattle punk band that featured Duff McKagan and Greg Gilmore before they respectively joined Guns N' Roses and Mother Love Bone, are getting their only (and previously unheard) recording sessions released as new album 1982 on April 16 (preorder). You can check out "Two Generation Stand" from the record below.

We talked to Greg about the music that influenced him and The Living. When we asked about the punk records he was listening to back then, he jokingly said, "What do I have to say about punk rock?! I was listening to King Crimson and Brian Eno." Gred did oblige us with a list of "Six 80s Seattle Punk Shows That Changed My Life," and also threw in a more recent one (from Portland), too. His list includes Bad Brains, DOA, Black Flag, Dead Kennedys and more. Check his list out complete with commentary, below.

Meanwhile, Duff talked with Revolver about seven of the "fastest, most insane" punk and hardcore albums of his youth, including the first punk single he ever bought -- DOA's "The Prisoner" -- and also Black Flag's My War, The Germs' DI, Minor Threat's Out of Step, and Motörhead's Ace of Spades to which he said:

Are Motörhead a punk band? I mean, we considered AC/DC to be a punk band, you know? I don't know if it really mattered how short or long your hair was. None of that shit mattered. For me, 1980 was when punk started to branch out. And Motörhead … motherfucker! The Ace of Spades record came out and it blew everybody's mind. So ferocious. And you know, I think later on in America Motörhead became accepted into the more mainstream hard-rock thing, but I would guarantee you that their early tours of the U.S. were mainly in punk-rock clubs. They were definitely considered a punk-rock band. Because punk rock was always about being real and about the truth — and there's no truer band than fucking Motörhead.

Check out Duff's list over at Revolver.

The Living's 1982 is out April 16, and we've got a BrooklynVegan/Revolver/Hard Times exclusive, limited edition translucent ruby vinyl on preorder now in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Greg Gilmore - Six '80s Seattle Punk Shows That Changed My Life

Refuzors

Fall of 1980 in a room up a couple flights in a seemingly empty building down on the waterfront below Belltown. Wandered into a small party where all in attendance appeared to be stoned --likely on acid. Had never seen anything like that. Surreal and thrilling.

John Cale

Don't remember when exactly. I think I was still in high school so 1980 or earlier. At the Showbox. The band was badass and tough.

Bad Brains

At the Metropolis. 1982 or 83? Admittedly, they did not seem quite so together as they came across on Rock For Light. But they could tear it up anyway. I was glad to have seen them.

DOA

Sometime in 1982 when The Living played with them. What can you say? It was DOA. They were icons to us. They were great guys and they were a great band.

Dead Kennedys

1983, I think. Ten Minute Warning did three shows with them. If you want to see how it's done, go see Jello Biafra. I was really a fan of all the characters in that band --standing apart but fitting together perfectly. And they played great.

Black Flag

1983 or 84, Ten Minute Warning played with them. Fucking scary. Never seen anything like that.

Bonus: Nick Cave & Bad Seeds

Spring of 2018 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland. I had been into The Birthday Party in the 80s but had not followed N.C. much after. A friend took me to this show. Absolutely beautiful. I was floored. All grown up and doing it exactly his own way. Cannot describe how what I saw resonated with me.

