Duff McKagan’s pre-GnR punk band The Living share “Live By The Gun” from “lost” debut

The Living, the early-'80s Seattle punk band that featured Duff McKagan and Greg Gilmore before they joined Guns N' Roses and Mother Love Bone (respectively), are getting their only (and previously unheard) recording sessions released as a new album, 1982, this Friday via Stone Gossard's (Pearl Jam/Mother Love Bone) Loosegroove Records (preorder). Ahead of that, they've shared a second song from the album. "Live by the Gun" is a ripper, very much in the classic '80s anti-establishment punk style, railing against Ronald Reagan and the futility of war.

The video for the song features rare VHS footage of the band playing live, mixed with images from the song. “What I can say right now is that I just watched the video and was struck by how unbelievably f**king great that song is,” Greg told Consequence. “Ronald Reagan bad. Punk rock good!” You can watch the video below.

