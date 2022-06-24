Duke Deuce announces ‘Crunkstar’ tour, including SOB’s

Memphis crunk revivalist Duke Deuce released his new album Crunkstar last week (home of the Glorilla collab "Just Say That," which was one of our favorite rap songs of the week), and now he has announced the Crunkstar tour. It kicks off after he plays Rolling Loud Miami, and it wraps up with a show at NYC's iconic SOB's on September 1. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Duke Deuce -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/23 – Miami, FL – Rolling Louda

8/10 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room @ The Observatorya

8/11 – Los Angeles, CA ��� The Roxy Theatrea

8/12 – San Francisco, CA – Brick and Mortara

8/16 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Othersidea

8/19 – Detroit, MI – El Cluba

8/21 – Memphis, TN – Growlersa

8/23 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room @ House of Bluesa

8/24 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock @ House of Bluesa

8/26 – New Orleans, LA – The Parish @ HOBa

8/27 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven @ Masquerade (1/2 House)a

8/28 – Nashville, TN – Basement Easta

8/31 – Washington, D.C. – Songbyrda

9/1 – New York, NY – SOB’s