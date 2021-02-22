Duke Deuce announces new album due out this week, shares “Spin”

Over a year after declaring that crunk ain't dead, Duke Deuce has announced a new album, DUKE NUKEM, due this Friday (2/26) via Quality Control/Motown/Made Men Movement. Along with the announcement comes new single "Spin" (ft. Foogiano), which follows last month's "Soldiers Steppin." The previous single and its video were as over-the-top as the crunk hits of the the late '90s and early 2000s, but this new single is more in line with today's moody trap music. Duke Deuce is good at this kinda thing too, as you can hear for yourself below.

