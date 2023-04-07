Duran Duran add Forest Hills show with Grace Jones to 2023 tour

Duran Duran will be on tour in North America this summer with Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille, and they've added a few dates, including San Diego and a big tour capper at at Forest Hills Stadium on September 22. Making that a much more special evening, the one and only Grace Jones will also play!

“We could not be more honored and delighted to have Grace Jones join us for our forthcoming FUTURE PAST New York show," says DD bassist John Taylor. "Grace has been a profound influence on Duran Duran from the beginning, both musically and stylistically. She guested on the Arcadia project, and we have had a lot of fun with her over the years - now it’s fantastic to finally share a stage with her. Grace Jones completes a dream line-up for this tour, joining us along with Nile Rodgers and CHIC, and Bastille - our friends from the UK. It’s a one-off musical extravaganza, so dress to impress!”

Tickets for the Forest Hills show go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM with various presales beforehand. All tour dates are listed below.

Grace Jones also plays NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on May 31 as part of the 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival.

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA^

05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA*

05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA*

06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR*

06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT*

06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX*

06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*

06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX*

06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX*

06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*

06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL*

06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL*

08/22 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA* NEW DATE

08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA*

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV*

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL*

09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY*

09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*

09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC*

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI*

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

09/22 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY** NEW DATE

** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

^Festival