Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & CHIC brought the hits to MSG (pics, setlists, video)

Duran Duran brought their world tour to NYC on Thursday night (8/25) for a big show at Madison Square Garden with special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC. While Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes are out promoting their 2021 album Future Past, this tour is a hitfest, with classics including "Hungry Like the Wolf," "The Reflex," "Ordinary World," "Wild Boys," "A View to a Kill," "Planet Earth," "Union of the Snake," and many more.

For "Notorious," they brought out Nile Rodgers, who produced and played guitar on the song, to play on it, and they ended their main set with "Girls on Film," that turned into a cheeky cover of Calvin Harris' bloghouse hit "Acceptable in the '80s." They encored with two of their best singles: "Save a Prayer" and "Rio."

Nile Rodgers & CHIC's set was a hitfest, too, mixing the band's classic singles, including "Good Times," "I Want Your Love," and "Le Freak," with songs Nile Rodgers produced and/or co-wrote, including Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out" and "Upside Down," Sister Sledge's "We Are Family," Madonna's "Like a Virgin" and "Material Girl," David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and Daft Punk's "Get Lucky."

Check out photos from the night by Ellen Qbertplaya, along with Duran Duran and CHIC's setlists and fan-shot video, below.

SETLIST: Duran Duran @ Madison Square Garden 8/25/2022

The Wild Boys

Hungry Like the Wolf

INVISIBLE

ANNIVERSARY

Notorious (with Nile Rodgers)

A View to a Kill

Come Undone

GIVE IT ALL UP

Union of the Snake

Friends of Mine

Careless Memories

Ordinary World

TONIGHT UNITED

Planet Earth

Hold Back the Rain

The Reflex

White Lines (Don't Don't Do It)

Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80's

Encore:

Save a Prayer

Rio

SETLIST: Nile Rodgers & CHIC @ Madison Square Garden 8/25/2022

Chic Cheer

Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)

Everybody Dance

I Want Your Love

I'm Coming Out (Diana Ross)

Upside Down (Diana Ross)

He's the Greatest Dancer (Sister Sledge)

We Are Family (Sister Sledge)

Like a Virgin (Madonna)

Material Girl (Madonna)

Modern Love (David Bowie)

Get Lucky (Daft Punk)

Let's Dance (David Bowie)

Le Freak

Good Times (with “Rapper’s Delight” snippet)