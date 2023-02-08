Duran Duran announce 2023 tour with Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille

Duran Duran have announced 2023 North American tour dates that once again have them out with Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille. The tour begins May 27 at Napa Valley's Bottlerock Festival and runs through June 18 in Sunrise, FL. There are more dates in September, including Chicago, Boston, two nights at Colorado's Red Rocks, and Canandaigua, NY's CMAC on September 3.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Thursday, February 16 at 10 AM, with presales happening before. All dates are listed below.

Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & CHIC played NYC's Madison Square Garden last August.

attachment-duran duran 2023 tour loading...

DURAN DURAN: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA*

05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL

08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

*Festival

Check out pics from Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers & CHIC at MSG: