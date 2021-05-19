Duran Duran announce new LP ‘Future Past’ feat. Lykke Li; Pre-order BV-exclusive lime green vinyl

Preorder Future Past on limited edition transparent lime green vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Duran Duran are returning this year with Future Past, their first album in six years, which will be out October 22. It's the band's 15th album and for it they worked with an impressive list of collaborators. It features producers Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson and Erol Alkan, and guest appearances by Lykke Li, Blur's Graham Coxon, and Bowie collaborator Mike Garson, as well as other collaborators still to be announced.

The first single from the album is "Invisible" which should be out shortly. The video premieres Wednesday morning at 10 AM.

Duran Duran will preview one of the songs off Future Past this weekend on The Billboard Music Awards, where they'll perform with Graham Coxon. The awards air Sunday, May 23 at 8 PM Eastern on NBC.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of Duran Duran's self-titled debut album.