Duran Duran announce tour with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, playing Madison Square Garden

Duran Duran recently announced three nights at the Hollywood Bowl, and it turns out those will be the closing shows of the band's North American Summer tour. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be opening for most dates of the tour which includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, the DC area, Las Vegas and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is August 25 at Madison Square Garden and is with CHIC. Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting March 18 at 10 AM local.

Duran Duran released Future Past, their first album in six years, in 2021.

DURAN DURAN - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/19 – Treasure Island Amphitheater – Welch, MN**

08/20 – United Center – Chicago, IL**

08/22 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON**

08/23 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Washington, DC**

08/25 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY**

08/26 – WonderBus Music & Arts Festival – Columbus, OH

08/30 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX**

09/01 – Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

09/03 – Wynn Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

09/04 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA**

09/07 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ**

09/09 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

09/10 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

09/11 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

www.duranduran.com

**Joined by Special Guests, Nile Rodgers & CHIC