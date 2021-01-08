Duran Duran cover David Bowie’s “Five Years” ahead of tonight’s tribute livestream

Today (1/8) would have been David Bowie's 74th birthday, and Duran Duran are among the many artists taking part in the A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day tribute livestream tonight to celebrate Bowie's life and music. Ahead of the livestream, they've released a studio-recorded cover of Bowie's classic The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars opener "Five Years." They mostly stay faithful to the original, but they add in their own flair, and they pull it off well. Duran Duran's Simon LeBon said:

My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie. He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be. When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song Five Years. I can’t begin to explain how honored I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.

Listen to the cover below.

The livestream also includes Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction), Joe Elliot (Def Leppard), Ground Control (the supergroup of Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction's Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney), Boy George, Peter Frampton, Ricky Gervais, Rick Wakeman (Yes), Greg Errico (Sly and the Family Stone), Anna Calvi, longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti, several alumni of Bowie's live bands, and more. It goes down at 9 PM ET (tickets).