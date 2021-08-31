Duran Duran share “Anniversary” from upcoming album, touring

Duran Duran have shared another song from their upcoming album, Future Past. Punctuated by John Taylor's signature popping disco bass, "Anniversary" plays with the band's own past and tips its hat to some of their biggest hits.

“‘Anniversary’ is a special song for us," says John Taylor. "Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way. After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today! It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.”

You can listen to "Anniversary" below.

Future Past is out October 22 and features productions by Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson, and Erol Alkan, and collaborations with Graham Coxon (Blur), CHAI, Tove Lo, Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson, and Ivorian Doll. The band also have a few tour dates lined up for 2021 and 2022, including both weekends of the Austin City Limits Festival in October. All dates are listed below.

Duran Duran - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

September 14, 2021 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

September 15, 2021 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

September 17, 2021 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Scarborough, UK

September 19, 2021 - Duran Duran at Isle of Wight Festival

October 03, 2021 - Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 10, 2021 - Austin City Limits Music Festival

April 29, 2022 -Touch the Sunrise 2022 - Ibiza, Balearic Isles

June 12, 2022 - Saint Anne's Park - Dublin, Ireland

June 25, 2022 - Rock in Rio Lisboa Festival - Lisboa, Portugal

July 01, 2022 - Lytham Festival - Ribble Estuary

July 10, 2022 - American Express Presents BST Hyde Park - Hyde Park, London