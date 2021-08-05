Duran Duran share CHAI collab “More Joy!”, reveal full ‘Future Past’ tracklist

Duran Duran will release their new album Future Past on October 22, and the band have now revealed the full tracklist and all their collaborators. In addition to producers Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson, and Erol Alkan, and previously announced guest Graham Coxon (Blur), the album also features appearances from Japanese band CHAI, Tove Lo, Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson, and Ivorian Doll. Check out the full tracklist below.

The band have just shared CHAI collab "More Joy!," an effervescent electro-disco banger that keyboardist Nick Rhodes says was born out of a jam between the band, Coxon and Alkan. "It was such an unusual piece we weren’t quite sure if it would fit in at first. It reminded me of one of those retro Japanese video games, which I always found quite uplifting. We came up with the chant 'more joy' early on, and that became the key to the rest of the track," Nick says. "Simon had the inspired idea to ask CHAI if they would possibly collaborate with us. To our joy they agreed, and the result most certainly brought an incredible new energy to the song. They are so special!!

CHAI return the compliment, saying, "We are full of joy! When Duran Duran asked us to join their new song, we listened to it and thought ‘this is lively, rock, cool and fun’, and we danced! We added our voices to their rock sound, making it even more ‘MORE JOY’! Because we are MORE JOY. Thank you Duran Duran!” You can watch the "More Joy!" video below.

DURAN DURAN - FUTURE PAST TRACKLIST:

INVISIBLE

ALL OF YOU

GIVE IT ALL UP (Feat. Tove Lo)

ANNIVERSARY

FUTURE PAST

BEAUTIFUL LIES

TONIGHT UNITED

WING

NOTHING LESS

HAMMERHEAD (Feat. Ivorian Doll)

MORE JOY! (Feat. CHAI)

FALLING (Feat. Mike Garson)