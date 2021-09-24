Duran Duran share Giorgio Moroder collab “Tonight United”

"This is music for a world that’s coming back together," says Duran Duran of "Tonight United," their new collaboration with dance music icon Giorgio Moroder. Featuring a very Moroder-style gurgling bassline, Duran Duran go full-on electro disco on this anthemic track, that was co-produced by Erol Alkan, who also gets a writing credit along with the band, Giorgio and Blur's Graham Coxon. Listen below.

The song is from Duran Duran's new album, Future Past, that's out October 22 and features production by Moroder, Alkan, and Mark Ronson, and features Coxon, CHAI, Tove Lo, Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson, and Ivorian Doll.

You can catch Duran Duran at this year's Austin City Limits Festival in October, with hopefully a tour to come in 2022.