Duran Duran share trailer for ‘A Hollywood High’ documentary, add more more tour dates
Duran Duran have detailed their upcoming docu-concert film A Hollywood High, which comes to Paramount+ on June 21 (and DVD and Blu-ray on August 4). The movie features a rooftop set from March 2022, as well as interviews with the band. The film serves as a send-up to Los Angeles, where the band have anchored their decades-long career. Physical copies include "20 minutes of exclusive extras, including unseen documentary footage, an additional song recorded at the live performance and highlights from a Q&A the band did in LA around the original cinema release of the film." On the concert itself, keyboardist Nick Rhodes says:
This was our first US show in several years, so we wanted to do something really special and intimate. After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released our new album - FUTURE PAST. Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.
Check out the trailer for A Hollywood High below.
Duran Duran are on tour now with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and they've just added new dates in Montreal and Atlantic City. The trip includes a big NYC show on September 22 at Forest Hills Stadium that also features Grace Jones and Bastille. All dates below.
DURAN DURAN -- 2023 TOUR DATES
06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*
06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL*
06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL*
08/22 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA*
08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA*
08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV*
08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*
08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*
08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*
09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL*
09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY*
09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*
09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*
09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*
09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH*
09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC*
09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI*
09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*
09/20 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC+ *NEW DATE*
09/22 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY**
09/23 – Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall – Atlantic City, NJ *NEW DATE*
** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille
* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille
+w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic