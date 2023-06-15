Duran Duran share trailer for ‘A Hollywood High’ documentary, add more more tour dates

Duran Duran have detailed their upcoming docu-concert film A Hollywood High, which comes to Paramount+ on June 21 (and DVD and Blu-ray on August 4). The movie features a rooftop set from March 2022, as well as interviews with the band. The film serves as a send-up to Los Angeles, where the band have anchored their decades-long career. Physical copies include "20 minutes of exclusive extras, including unseen documentary footage, an additional song recorded at the live performance and highlights from a Q&A the band did in LA around the original cinema release of the film." On the concert itself, keyboardist Nick Rhodes says:

This was our first US show in several years, so we wanted to do something really special and intimate. After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released our new album - FUTURE PAST. Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.

Check out the trailer for A Hollywood High below.

Duran Duran are on tour now with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and they've just added new dates in Montreal and Atlantic City. The trip includes a big NYC show on September 22 at Forest Hills Stadium that also features Grace Jones and Bastille. All dates below.

DURAN DURAN -- 2023 TOUR DATES

06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL*

06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL*

08/22 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA*

08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA*

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV*

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL*

09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY*

09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*

09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC*

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI*

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

09/20 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC+ *NEW DATE*

09/22 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY**

09/23 – Ocean Casino Resort – Ovation Hall – Atlantic City, NJ *NEW DATE*

** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

+w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic