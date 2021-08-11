Duran Duran & Tyler the Creator replacing Stevie Nicks & DaBaby at ACL Fest

Stevie Nicks and DaBaby were originally scheduled to headline Sunday at the 2021 edition of Austin City Limits Fest, but DaBaby was dropped from the fest after making homophobic comments while onstage at Rolling Loud Miami, and Stevie cancelled all of her 2021 shows because of COVID. ACL Fest has now announced two new Sunday night headliners: Duran Duran and Tyler the Creator. Both will perform on both weekends, October 1-3 and October 8-10, in Austin's Zilker Park.

George Strait and Miley Cyrus headline Friday at ACL Fest, and Billie Eilish and RÜFÜS DU SOL headline Saturday. See the updated lineup, and pictures from 2019, below.

ACL FEST 2019 PHOTOS: