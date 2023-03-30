Duster add more tour dates, playing Bowery Ballroom after sold-out Brooklyn Steel show
Duster begin their tour with Widowspeak next week; it's a short run of shows that concludes with a sold-out night at Brooklyn Steel on April 15. The band have just announced they'll stick around NYC for a much more intimate second show, playing Bowery Ballroom on April 16 with Truth Club. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM.
Duster will also be touring with Sour Widows in June after their appearance at Austin's Oblivion Access festival, including shows in Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, St Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago and more. All dates are listed below.
DUSTER - 2023 TOUR DATES
Apr 05 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA w/ Widowspeak
Apr 07 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC w/ Widowspeak
Apr 09 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC w/ Widowspeak
Apr 11 - Black Cat - Washington, DC w/ Widowspeak
Apr 12 - Colony - Woodstock, NY w/ Widowspeak
Apr 14 - Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens - Boston, MA w/ Widowspeak
Apr 15 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY w/ Widowspeak
Apr 16 - Bowery Ballroom - NYC w/ Truth Club
Jun 15 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX (Oblivion Access)
Jun 17 - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs - Houston, TX w/ Sour Widows
Jun 18 - Toulouse Theatre - New Orleans, LA w/ Sour Widows
Jun 20 - Eastside Bowl - Madison, TN w/ Sour Widows
Jun 21 - Red Flag - St Louis, MO w/ Sour Widows
Jun 22 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI w/ Sour Widows
Jun 23 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN w/ Sour Widows
Jun 24 - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL w/ Sour Widows