Duster add more tour dates, playing Bowery Ballroom after sold-out Brooklyn Steel show

Duster begin their tour with Widowspeak next week; it's a short run of shows that concludes with a sold-out night at Brooklyn Steel on April 15. The band have just announced they'll stick around NYC for a much more intimate second show, playing Bowery Ballroom on April 16 with Truth Club. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM.

Duster will also be touring with Sour Widows in June after their appearance at Austin's Oblivion Access festival, including shows in Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, St Louis, Minneapolis, Chicago and more. All dates are listed below.

Pick up Duster vinyl in the BV shop.

DUSTER - 2023 TOUR DATES

Apr 05 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA w/ Widowspeak

Apr 07 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC w/ Widowspeak

Apr 09 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC w/ Widowspeak

Apr 11 - Black Cat - Washington, DC w/ Widowspeak

Apr 12 - Colony - Woodstock, NY w/ Widowspeak

Apr 14 - Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens - Boston, MA w/ Widowspeak

Apr 15 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY w/ Widowspeak

Apr 16 - Bowery Ballroom - NYC w/ Truth Club

Jun 15 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX (Oblivion Access)

Jun 17 - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs - Houston, TX w/ Sour Widows

Jun 18 - Toulouse Theatre - New Orleans, LA w/ Sour Widows

Jun 20 - Eastside Bowl - Madison, TN w/ Sour Widows

Jun 21 - Red Flag - St Louis, MO w/ Sour Widows

Jun 22 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI w/ Sour Widows

Jun 23 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN w/ Sour Widows

Jun 24 - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL w/ Sour Widows