Duster announce 2023 tour with Widowspeak

Slowcore trio Duster and indie duo Widowspeak have announced a tour together for spring 2023. Both bands released great albums (Together and The Jacket, respectively) in 2022. The tour runs down the East coast in April, and tickets go on sale tomorrow (12/16) at 10am.

Duster and Widowspeak come to NYC on the final stop of the tour, on April 15 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates below.

Prior to the the trek with Widowspeak, Duster will play a show with Sour Widows at San Francisco's Noise Pop fest in late February.

Duster/Widowspeak -- 2023 Tour

4/5 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/6 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

4/7 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

4/8 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

4/9 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

4/11 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

4/12 Woodstock, NY @ Colony

4/13 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

4/14 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

4/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel