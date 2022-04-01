Duster surprise release new album ‘Together’ (listen)

Surprise! San Jose's Duster just released a new album, Together, that's out now via Numero Group. Officially, this out at midnight (April 1), but Stereogum notes the trio (Clay Parton, Canaan Dove Amber, and Jason Albertini) released the whole thing on their YouTube channel already.

UPDATE: Here's a little more info from Duster's Bandcamp:

Gather your loved ones, Together is here. Duster’s fourth album is a 13-song exploration of comfortable, interplanetary goth. A sonic vaseline of submerged guitars, solder-burned synths, and over-driven rhythm tracks. “I know people say, ‘Oh Duster music so sad, we've even said it ourselves before,” Clay Parton said. “But it's a lot more like absurdism than nihilism.”

Physical copies of Together will be released on August 1 but you can listen to the whole thing now below.

This is Duster's first record since their 2019 self-titled third album which was their first album in 19 years.

01 “New Directions”

02 “Retrograde”

03 “N”

04 “Time Glitch”

05 “Teeth”

06 “Escalator”

07 “Familiar Fields”

08 “Moonroam”

09 “Sleepyhead”

10 “Making Room”

11 “Drifter”

12 “Feel No Joy”

13 “Sad Boys”