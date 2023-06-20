Dutch band Lewsberg announce new LP & first North American tour – hear 2 songs

Dutch band Lewsberg have announced their fourth album, Out & About, that will be out September 15 via 12XU in North America and self-released in Europe. With the news comes a new double-A-side single: the poppier "Without a Doubt" and "Communion," which is more typically Lewsberg creation with spoken word vocals over jangly backing

“Of course we’ve always worked together quite closely as a band, but I’d say that this intensified when we started working on the new album," says the band's Arie van Vliet. "These first two songs are proof of that: Michiel wrote the music, Shalita wrote the lyrics for ‘Without A Doubt’, I wrote the words for ‘Communion’, and we also hear Marrit’s voice for the first time in both songs. Don’t be misguided by the seemingly carefree, maybe even cheerful sounds of the songs: the lyrics add a more serious note to them.” Listen to both below.

Lewsberg will also be playing Gonerfest in Memphis this fall, and have announced a tour around it, which will be their first visit to North America. Dates kick off in the NYC area, hitting Brooklyn's Union Pool on September 20 and Tubby's Kingston on September 21. The tour then heads south and west before making its way back to the East Coast, wrapping up at Asbury Park's Bond Street Basement on October 22. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM. Check out their full tour schedule below.

Out & About:

Angle Of Reflection

Without A Doubt

An Ear To The Chest

A Different View

Going Places

Communion

Canines

The Joy Of Spring

Out For Milk

There’s A Poet In The Bushes

Debbie

LEWSBERG - 2023 TOUR DATES

15/07, Neue Schachtel, Stuttgart, DE

16/07, Raut Oak Fest, Riegsee, DE

17/07, Gdanska, Oberhausen, DE

05/09, Kassette, Düsseldorf, DE

06/09, Molotow Skybar, Hamburg, DE

07/09, Marie Antoinette, Berlin, DE

08/09, X Berg, Halle, DE

20/09, Union Pool, Brooklyn, NY

21/09, Tubby’s, Kingston, NY

22/09, Jerry’s On Front, Philadelphia, PA

23/09, Quarry House, Washington, DC

24/09, The Cave, Chapel Hill, NC

26/09, The Earl, Atlanta, GA

27/09, Drkmtter, Nashville, TN

28/09, The Portal, Louisville, KY

30/09, Gonerfest, Memphis, TN

01/10, End Of All Music, Jackson, MS

03/10, TBD, New Orleans, LA

04/10, Echoes, Houston, TX

05/10, Hotel Vegas, Austin, TX

07/10, The White Schoolhouse, Lawrence, KS

09/10, Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL

11/10, State Street Pub, Indianapolis, IN

12/10, Café Bourbon St, Columbus, OH

13/10, Outer Limits Lounge, Detroit, MI

14/10, Beachland, Cleveland, OH

16/10, Lux, Buffalo/Rochester, NY

17/10, Tranzac, Toronto, ON

19/10, Casa Del Popolo, Montreal, QC

20/10, Middle East Café, Boston, MA

21/10, TBA

22/10, Bond Street Basement, Asbury Park, NJ

02/11, Vera, Groningen, NL

03/11, Occii, Amsterdam, NL