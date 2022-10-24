Dutch Uncles announce new album ‘True Entertainment,’ share title track

UK group Dutch Uncles have announced True Entertainment, their first album in six years, which will be out March 10 via Memphis Industries. "True Entertainment behaves like it knows it's been away for some time, and doesn’t apologise for that," says vocalist/lyricist Duncan Wallis. "Ultimately, it's written with the mindset that on our sixth album, we’re only in competition with ourselves when it comes to finding satisfaction in our craft."

The band cite Yellow Magic Orchestra, Roxy Music and The Blue Nile as influences this time, and you can hear that in True Entertainment's title track and first single. For the video, Wallis sings karaoke to his own track wearing a gold lame suit a la Elvis. “I know too well myself the mountainous task these poor sods have, and the mental gymnastics required to envision it being remotely successful, so in a way, this pays tribute to the craft," says Wallis. "I was determined to fashion a goatee beard for the shoot, to separate myself from the character – it is a character. But I was mortified to see myself in the gold suit, immediately understanding Elvis’ pain."

Watch the video below.

Dutch Uncles have UK dates in April, and those are listed below.

Dutch Uncles - True Entertainment

1. True Entertainment

2. Damascenes

3. Tropigala (2 to 5)

4. Poppin’

5. Exit Row

6. I'm Not Your Dad

7. Deep End

8. In Salvia

9. End Belief

10. Dead Letter

Dutch Uncles live 2023

15 April - Sunderland, Pop Recs

16 April - Bristol, Thekla

19 April - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

20 April - Brighton, Patterns

21 April - London, The Garage

22 April - Manchester, Canvas

27 April - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club