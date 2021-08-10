Dying Fetus announce fall tour with Terror, Brand of Sacrifice & Vitriol

In addition to playing Psycho Las Vegas in August, Pittsburgh with Code Orange in September, and headlining September shows at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 9/25 and Baltimore's Ottobar on 9/26, death metal vets Dying Fetus announced a headlining fall tour with support from Terror, Brand of Sacrifice, and Vitriol.

The newly-added dates kick off in Louisville on October 26 and end in the Northeast with shows at Hartford, CT's Webster on 11/18, Long Island's Stereo Garden on 11/19, and Asbury Park's House of Independents on 11/20. Tickets for the newly-added tour go on sale Friday (8/13) at 10 AM ET.

Terror recently released the live-in-studio LP Trapped In A World and you can pick up our exclusive "cloudy gold" vinyl variant, limited to 200 copies.

Dying Fetus -- 2021 Tour Dates

Aug 21 | Las Vegas, NV | Psycho Las Vegas

Sep 24 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre (w/ Code Orange)

Sep 25 | Brooklyn, NY | Saint Vitus

Sep 26 | Baltimore, MD | Ottobar

Oct 26 | Louisville, KY | Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Oct 27 | Nashville, TN | Exit/In

Oct 28 | Birmingham, AL | Saturn

Oct 29 | Columbia, SC | The Senate

Oct 30 | Greensboro, NC | Arizona Pete’s

Nov 01 | Jacksonville, FL | 1904 Music Hall

Nov 02 | Tampa, FL | The Orpheum

Nov 04 | Asheville, NC | Asheville Music Hall

Nov 05 | Indianapolis, IN | Emerson Theater

Nov 06 | Fort Wayne, IN | Piere’s

Nov 07 | Joliet, IL | The Forge

Nov 09 | Grand Rapids, MI | Elevation

Nov 10 | Columbus, OH | Skully’s Music Diner

Nov 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | Spirit Hall

Nov 12 | Reading, PA | Reverb

Nov 13 | Rochester, NY | Anthology

Nov 14 | Albany, NY | Empire

Nov 16 | Manchester, NH | Jewel Music Venue

Nov 17 | Providence, RI | Fete Ballroom

Nov 18 | Hartford, CT | The Webster

Nov 19 | Patchogue, NY | Stereo Garden

Nov 20 | Asbury Park, NJ | House of Independents

10/26 - 11/20: with Terror, Brand of Sacrifice, Vitriol