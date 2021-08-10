Dying Fetus announce fall tour with Terror, Brand of Sacrifice & Vitriol
In addition to playing Psycho Las Vegas in August, Pittsburgh with Code Orange in September, and headlining September shows at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 9/25 and Baltimore's Ottobar on 9/26, death metal vets Dying Fetus announced a headlining fall tour with support from Terror, Brand of Sacrifice, and Vitriol.
The newly-added dates kick off in Louisville on October 26 and end in the Northeast with shows at Hartford, CT's Webster on 11/18, Long Island's Stereo Garden on 11/19, and Asbury Park's House of Independents on 11/20. Tickets for the newly-added tour go on sale Friday (8/13) at 10 AM ET.
Terror recently released the live-in-studio LP Trapped In A World and you can pick up our exclusive "cloudy gold" vinyl variant, limited to 200 copies.
Dying Fetus -- 2021 Tour Dates
Aug 21 | Las Vegas, NV | Psycho Las Vegas
Sep 24 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre (w/ Code Orange)
Sep 25 | Brooklyn, NY | Saint Vitus
Sep 26 | Baltimore, MD | Ottobar
Oct 26 | Louisville, KY | Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Oct 27 | Nashville, TN | Exit/In
Oct 28 | Birmingham, AL | Saturn
Oct 29 | Columbia, SC | The Senate
Oct 30 | Greensboro, NC | Arizona Pete’s
Nov 01 | Jacksonville, FL | 1904 Music Hall
Nov 02 | Tampa, FL | The Orpheum
Nov 04 | Asheville, NC | Asheville Music Hall
Nov 05 | Indianapolis, IN | Emerson Theater
Nov 06 | Fort Wayne, IN | Piere’s
Nov 07 | Joliet, IL | The Forge
Nov 09 | Grand Rapids, MI | Elevation
Nov 10 | Columbus, OH | Skully’s Music Diner
Nov 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | Spirit Hall
Nov 12 | Reading, PA | Reverb
Nov 13 | Rochester, NY | Anthology
Nov 14 | Albany, NY | Empire
Nov 16 | Manchester, NH | Jewel Music Venue
Nov 17 | Providence, RI | Fete Ballroom
Nov 18 | Hartford, CT | The Webster
Nov 19 | Patchogue, NY | Stereo Garden
Nov 20 | Asbury Park, NJ | House of Independents
10/26 - 11/20: with Terror, Brand of Sacrifice, Vitriol