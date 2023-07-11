Dying Fetus announce new LP w/ limited red vinyl, touring with Acacia Strain, Despised Icon & more
Death metal lifers Dying Fetus have announced their ninth album and first in six years, Make Them Beg For Death, due September 8 via Relapse. It includes recent singles "Unbridled Fury" and "Compulsion for Cruelty," as well as the just-released "Feast of Ashes." The new song comes with a video directed by Blvckbox Studios. Check it out below. The new album was made with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis.
"It follows on from where Wrong One To Fuck With left off,” drummer Trey Williams says of the new album. "We don’t need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We’ve got the big guns, and we’ve proven that. It’s all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak." Co-vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher adds, "The philosophy is the same now as it was when the band started: To write catchy riffs and to make it memorable. Whatever style of music you’re doing, make it something people want to hear repeatedly."
We've got an exclusive blood red vinyl variant of the new album, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:
Dying Fetus have also announced a US fall headlining tour with the amazing lineup of The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (7/14) at 10 AM local time.
Brooklyn gets a stop on November 17 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.
The Acacia Strain put out two great new albums this year. Creeping Death put out one, and we've got an exclusive red & black vinyl variant available now.
Tracklist
Enlighten Through Agony
Compulsion For Cruelty
Feast of Ashes
Throw Them in the Van
Unbridled Fury
When The Trend Ends
Undulating Carnage
Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat
Hero’s Grave
Subterfuge
Dying Fetus -- 2023 Tour Dates
July 25 Tomlin, SL Tolminator
July 26 Rome, IT Traffic Club
July 27 Milan, IT Legend Club
July 28 Graz, AT Explosiv *
July 29 Vienna, AT Szene Wien *
July 31 Katowice, PL P23 *
Aug 01 Warsaw, PL Proxima *
Aug 02 Berlin, DE Hole 44 *
Aug 04 Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air
Aug 06 Rasnov, RD Rockstadt Extreme
Aug 08 Jaromer, CZ Brutal Assault
Aug 11 Schldtheim, DE Party San
Aug 12 Bremen, DE Tivoli ^
Aug 13 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz
Aug 14 Schweinfurt, DE Stattbahnhof +
Aug 15 Bochum, DE Matrix +
Aug 16 Tilburg, NL 013 ^
Aug 18 Dinkelsbuhl, DE Summer Breeze
Aug 20 Carhaix, FR Motocultor
* w/ Frozen Soul
^ w/ Converge, Archspire
+ w/ Archspire
Sept 16 Worcester, MA New England Metal & Hardcore Festival
US FALL HEADLINE TOUR
w/ The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon (co-direct support)
Creeping Death
Tactosa
Oct 17 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
Oct 18 Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre
Oct 19 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 20 Richmond, VA Canal Club
Oct 21 Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819
Oct 22 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
Oct 24 Orlando, FL The Beacham
Oct 26 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
Oct 28 Austin, TX Come And Take It Live
Oct 30 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
Oct 31 Phoenix, AZ The Marquee
Nov 01 San Diego, CA House of Blues
Nov 02 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
Nov 03 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
Nov 04 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
Nov 05 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
Nov 07 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
Nov 09 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
Nov 10 Lawrence, KS The Granada
Nov 11 Minneapolis, MN The Lyric at Skyway
Nov 12 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
Nov 13 Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall
Nov 14 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
Nov 15 Rochester, NY Water Street Music Hall
Nov 17 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
Nov 18 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live