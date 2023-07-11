Dying Fetus announce new LP w/ limited red vinyl, touring with Acacia Strain, Despised Icon & more

Death metal lifers Dying Fetus have announced their ninth album and first in six years, Make Them Beg For Death, due September 8 via Relapse. It includes recent singles "Unbridled Fury" and "Compulsion for Cruelty," as well as the just-released "Feast of Ashes." The new song comes with a video directed by Blvckbox Studios. Check it out below. The new album was made with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis.

"It follows on from where Wrong One To Fuck With left off,” drummer Trey Williams says of the new album. "We don’t need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We’ve got the big guns, and we’ve proven that. It’s all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak." Co-vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher adds, "The philosophy is the same now as it was when the band started: To write catchy riffs and to make it memorable. Whatever style of music you’re doing, make it something people want to hear repeatedly."

We've got an exclusive blood red vinyl variant of the new album, limited to just 300 copies.

Dying Fetus have also announced a US fall headlining tour with the amazing lineup of The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (7/14) at 10 AM local time.

Brooklyn gets a stop on November 17 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.

The Acacia Strain put out two great new albums this year. Creeping Death put out one, and we've got an exclusive red & black vinyl variant available now.

Pick up our blood red vinyl variant here.

