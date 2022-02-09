Dying Fetus announce tour with Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul & Undeath

Maryland death metal vets Dying Fetus have just announced a headlining spring tour and the support is stacked: Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul, and Undeath. It's a lengthy run that kicks off in April and ends in June and hits Baltimore, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, NYC, and much more.

The NYC show goes down June 3 at Gramercy Theatre. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (2/10) at 10 AM local time with various presales beforehand, and VIP packages are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Dying Fetus revealed in January that a new album is coming this year, so stay tuned for that. Undeath recently announced their anticipated new album It's Time... To Rise From The Grave (due 4/22 via Prosthetic) and put out the great lead single "Rise from the Grave." Frozen Soul's debut LP Crypt of Ice was one of our favorite albums of 2021.

Dying Fetus / Chelsea Grin / Bodysnatcher / Frozen Soul / Undeath -- 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 29 | Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Soundstage

Apr 30 | Richmond, VA | The Canal Club

May 01 | Jacksonville, NC | Hooligans Music Hall

May 03 | Charlotte, NC | The Underground

May 04 | Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade

May 05 | Jacksonville, FL | Underbelly

May 06 | St Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

May 07 | Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live

May 09 | Houston, TX | Warehouse Live

May 10 | Dallas, TX | Amplified Live

May 11 | Austin, TX | Come and Take It Live

May 13 | Phoenix, AZ | The Nile Theater

May 14 | Los Angeles, CA | Regent Theater

May 15 | Santa Ana, CA | The Observatory

May 16 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues

May 17 | Berkeley, CA | The UC Theatre

May 18 | Roseville, CA | Goldfield Trading Post

May 19 | Portland, OR | Bossanova Ballroom

May 20 | Vancouver, BC | Modified Ghost Festival

May 21 | Seattle, WA | El Corazon

May 23 | Salt Lake City, UT | Metro Music Hall

May 24 | Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall

May 25 | Lawrence, KS | Granada Theater

May 26 | Minneapolis, MN | The Lyric at Skyway Theater

May 27 | Sauget, IL | Pops

May 28 | Chicago, IL | Concord Music Hall

May 29 | Pontiac, MI | The Crofoot Ballroom

May 31 | Toronto, ON | The Opera House

Jun 01 | Quebec City, QC | Imperial Bell

Jun 02 | Montreal, QC | Corona Theatre

Jun 03 | New York, NY | Gramercy Theatre

Jun 04 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of The Living Arts

Jun 05 | Worcester, MA | The Palladium