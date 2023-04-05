Dying Wish release new single “Torn From Your Silhouette”

Dying Wish have released "Torn From Your Silhouette," their first new single since their great 2021 debut album Fragments Of A Bitter Memory. It's a melodic metalcore rager with an equal emphasis on soaring hooks and unfiltered aggression, and here's what vocalist Emma Boster says about it:

"Torn From Your Silhouette" is written about taking the risk of being vulnerable with another person, only to find they have dishonest intentions and take advantage of your willingness to love. While writing this song, I was tender from a recent heartache. I felt as if society's standard for romance had become increasingly casual. While that felt comfortable for me for a while, I had grown into a place in my life where I was seeking more from my connections with other people. I was ready to tear down the walls I had put up to protect myself. This song is about accepting that would result in what I had feared the most: rejection and pain. The line "I'd rather feel everything than nothing at all" is particularly important to me. I took pride in the feeling that I had at least given myself the opportunity to fail rather than continue to contribute to a repeating cycle of being numb to surface level attachments. Thanks for listening/

Check out the song and its Anthony Altamura-directed video:

Emma Boster also guests on the recent Serration single, and you should check that out too if you haven't heard it yet: